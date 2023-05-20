Russian general, who ordered to break through border to Kharkiv Oblast, served notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence on Lieutenant General Andrei Ruzinski, the commander of the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, and served him with notice of the suspicion.

Source: SSU

Details: It is noted that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he ordered subordinate units of Russian troops to break through the state border of Ukraine to capture Kharkiv Oblast.

Under his command, the invaders occupied the territories of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Izium districts.

He engaged more than 4,000 Russian soldiers, who were part of the occupation group Balakliya, to storm Ukrainian settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

It was established that the invaders used tanks, tubed artillery, anti-aircraft missile systems and Buratino and Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems to conduct hostilities against the Defence Forces.

At the same time, when planning and conducting military operations on the territory of Kharkiv Oblast, this Russian general repeatedly engaged firepower to defeat his senior commander, the commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. In particular, army attack aircraft, Mi-8 and Ka-52 attack helicopters, as well as units of 300 mm Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems were involved.

For waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, the Kremlin awarded more than 1,000 occupiers who were under the command of Ruzinski.

He received a promotion in military rank and was transferred for further service to the territory of Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine served him with a notice of suspicion under the article "Conducting aggressive military actions committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy". He faces up to 15 years in prison.

