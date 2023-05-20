Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister of India

PHOTO BY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, Zelenskyy and Modi discussed humanitarian mine clearance and mobile hospitals that Ukraine needs.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

The key conversation, as noted, was about the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia, and the Ukrainian peace formula was discussed in detail.

Zelenskyy invited India to join the implementation of the formula.

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Japan.

