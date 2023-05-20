Ukraine's Defence Minister announces next Ramstein meeting

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the regular meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held next week.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the formation of the so-called fighter jets coalition, which will ensure the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, Reznikov emphasised that strengthening air and missile defence remains a priority for Ukraine.

Quote: "Ground systems – from MANPADS [man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems – ed.], powerful batteries and missiles for them are always in focus. We will talk about this, in particular, with colleagues at the next meeting in the Ramstein format next week," he noted.

For reference: Ramstein is a US military base in Germany, where members of the Defence Contact Group have met on numerous occasions to discuss arms and supplies for the Ukrainian military. The last meeting was held in an offline mode on 21 April.

Background: The UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets, and how many of these will be delivered.

