Ukraine's Defence Minister announces next Ramstein meeting

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 16:44
Ukraine's Defence Minister announces next Ramstein meeting
Oleksiy Reznikov, photo by the Ministry of Defense

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the regular meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held next week.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the formation of the so-called fighter jets coalition, which will ensure the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, Reznikov emphasised that strengthening air and missile defence remains a priority for Ukraine.

Quote: "Ground systems – from MANPADS [man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems – ed.], powerful batteries and missiles for them are always in focus. We will talk about this, in particular, with colleagues at the next meeting in the Ramstein format next week," he noted.

For reference: Ramstein is a US military base in Germany, where members of the Defence Contact Group have met on numerous occasions to discuss arms and supplies for the Ukrainian military. The last meeting was held in an offline mode on 21 April.

Background: The UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets, and how many of these will be delivered.

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

