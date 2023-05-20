All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
SERGEY LAVROV WITH HIS DAUGHTER, PHOTO FROM MTAVARI.TV

Katerina Vinokurova (Lavrova), daughter of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and her husband, who are under Western sanctions, have left Georgia, where they were to have attended a relative's wedding, amid a wave of protests in the country. 

Source: Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari learned this from its sources, European Pravda reports. 

Details: According to Mtavari, Vinokurova and her husband were escorted by forces of the State Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia. They are believed to have crossed the border at midnight and are now in Saudi Arabia. 

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Vinokurov's brother, his bride and other guests who were supposed to attend the wedding remained at the Kvareli Lake Resort hotel, Mtavari said.

Background: As reported by the opposition TV channel Mtavari, Lavrov's daughter, who is married to Russian businessman Alexander Vinokurov, had come to Georgia to attend the wedding of her husband's brother. 

The Kvareli Lake Resort denied that Lavrova or any of the Russian foreign minister’s relatives were there. 

Clashes broke out near the building between the police and protesters demanding that Russians leave Georgia. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs officially confirmed that 16 people were detained, including some opposition politicians. 

It should be noted that Lavrov and members of his family are on Western sanctions lists. This means they are prohibited from entering these countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: