Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 23:53
Explosions rocked the city of Dnipro on the evening of 20 May 2023 while an air-raid warning was issued in the region.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian news outlet; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Council

Details: At 22:38, Suspilne reported that an explosion was heard in Dnipro.

At around 23:34, residents of Dnipro heard the sounds of an explosion again.

At 22:34, Lysak posted: "Thank you to Air Command Skhid (East) for their excellent work! More details later."

However, at 23:42, Lukashuk stressed that "there is still a threat".

Lysak has also added: "Keep calm and stay in safe places for now. Defenders of the sky are working!"

An air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday night from 21:08 to 22:24 and again from 22:36.

