All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians increase missile number in Black Sea and might attack against G7 background – Ukraine's military official

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 07:52
Russians increase missile number in Black Sea and might attack against G7 background – Ukraine's military official
Natalia Humeniuk, screenshot

Russian occupiers have increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensified the work of reconnaissance drones; the occupiers may resort to another missile attack against the background of the G7 summit.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 21 May

Quote: "Yesterday evening [20 May – ed.], the enemy increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. There are two submarines, and two missile carriers, that is, 8 Kalibr missiles.

They are trying to keep the tension for now. The enemy always tries to increase the tension during significant world events, such as the G7 summit, and then, quite likely, uses a missile attack as a reaction to the pressure of the world community on the aggressor country.

Advertisement:

We draw everyone's attention – be very attentive to air raid sirens and monitor enemy aircraft activity." 

Details: According to her, Russian drones became active on the night of 21 May, including both reconnaissance and strike UAVs.

She noted that over the past day, five drones were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the southern forces, two of which were reconnaissance drones.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Humeniuk emphasised that occupiers are actively gathering information, but this practice has become typical for Russians after statements about Ukraine's preparation for a counteroffensive.

The invaders are scouting where Ukrainian air defence systems and other targets of Russian attacks are located.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: