Russians increase missile number in Black Sea and might attack against G7 background – Ukraine's military official

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 07:52
Natalia Humeniuk, screenshot

Russian occupiers have increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensified the work of reconnaissance drones; the occupiers may resort to another missile attack against the background of the G7 summit.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 21 May

Quote: "Yesterday evening [20 May – ed.], the enemy increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. There are two submarines, and two missile carriers, that is, 8 Kalibr missiles.

They are trying to keep the tension for now. The enemy always tries to increase the tension during significant world events, such as the G7 summit, and then, quite likely, uses a missile attack as a reaction to the pressure of the world community on the aggressor country.

We draw everyone's attention – be very attentive to air raid sirens and monitor enemy aircraft activity." 

Details: According to her, Russian drones became active on the night of 21 May, including both reconnaissance and strike UAVs.

She noted that over the past day, five drones were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the southern forces, two of which were reconnaissance drones.

Humeniuk emphasised that occupiers are actively gathering information, but this practice has become typical for Russians after statements about Ukraine's preparation for a counteroffensive.

The invaders are scouting where Ukrainian air defence systems and other targets of Russian attacks are located.

