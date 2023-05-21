Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 700 occupiers and destroy 29 Russian artillery systems
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 08:52
Ukrainian defenders killed 730 Russian occupiers and destroyed 16 armoured vehicles and 29 artillery systems over the last day (on 20-21 May).
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 203,160 (+730) military personnel,
- 3,783 (+2) tanks,
- 7,398 (+16) armoured fighting vehicles,
- 3,258 (+29) artillery systems,
- 564 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 327 (+2) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,822 (+21) operational-tactical level UAVs,
- 1,011 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships and boats,
- 6,115 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 425 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
