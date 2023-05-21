Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 700 occupiers and destroy 29 Russian artillery systems

Ukrainian defenders killed 730 Russian occupiers and destroyed 16 armoured vehicles and 29 artillery systems over the last day (on 20-21 May).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 203,160 (+730) military personnel,

3,783 (+2) tanks,

7,398 (+16) armoured fighting vehicles,

3,258 (+29) artillery systems,

564 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

327 (+2) air defence systems,

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,822 (+21) operational-tactical level UAVs,

1,011 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships and boats,

6,115 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

425 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

