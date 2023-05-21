All Sections
White House reveals details of Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 11:07

US President Joe Biden met with his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Source: As European Pravda writes, the meeting topics were discussed in the White House.

Details: During the meeting, Biden confirmed the commitment of the United States to support the people of Ukraine, who are defending their sovereignty and democracy against the Russian invasion.

 
"President Biden underscored U.S. readiness to continue delivering security assistance to meet Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, including today's announcement of an additional $375 million in ammunition and equipment, as well as to build Ukraine's long term capacity to defend against and deter Russian aggression", the message says.

The leaders discussed U.S. support for joint efforts with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets such as the F-16s.

They also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence system as Russia continues its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In addition, President Biden emphasised the support of the United States and other G7 countries for the recovery of Ukraine, including efforts to rebuild its energy infrastructure and Ukraine's implementation of the reforms necessary to live up to its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"President Biden also welcomed President Zelenskyy's commitment to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House said.

The latest U.S. aid package reportedly includes additional munitions for HIMARS systems, artillery shells, optically-tracked and wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and more.

