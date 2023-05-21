Ukrainian forces semi-encircle Bakhmut, Russian troops have to switch to defence – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has said that Ukrainian defenders have semi-encircled the city of Bakhmut, enabling them to effectively destroy the Russian army in that area.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Russia failed to surround Bakhmut and lost some of the dominant heights around the city.

This means that the advance of our troops in the suburbs on the flanks, which is still ongoing, makes it very difficult for the enemy to remain in Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

Our troops have semi-encircled the city, allowing us to destroy the Russian forces. Therefore, the enemy has to switch to defence in the part of the city it controls."

Details: Maliar stressed that Ukrainian troops retain control over industrial and infrastructure facilities and the private sector in Bakhmut's Litak area.

Background: Russian troops have completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city, said Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!