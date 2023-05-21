All Sections
Zelenskyy: We have an understanding of every important point with majority of the world

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 21:21
Zelenskyy: We have an understanding of every important point with majority of the world
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address. PHOTO: Ukrainian President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the end of the week that Ukraine has an understanding with the majority of the world on every point that is important for the country.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "We are finishing this very difficult yet very important week. On Friday, we had [a meeting with] the Arab League. On Saturday and Sunday – [a meeting between] G7 plus Ukraine and [it was held in] an expanded format – seven plus partners, including the Global South, plus Ukraine. It was intense.

The world hears our position. Protection and security guarantees, the return of all our territories, all our people, justice, the implementation of our Peace Formula... We have an understanding with the world majority on every important point for Ukraine. And together we will increase Ukraine's potential."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that on Sunday in Hiroshima, Ukraine was a truly honored participant in the work of the G7.

"The topic of Ukraine is principal, the respect for all Ukrainians is special. I am thankful to the G7! [I had a] meeting with President Biden – and, as always, we become stronger after such talks. Meeting with the leader of Indonesia – meaningful. Meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea – there is potential for strong relations. Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau – thank you, Justin. I also spoke with the leaders of Vietnam and Australia. We spoke separately and in detail with the Prime Minister of Japan – we will enhance cooperation," the president said.

