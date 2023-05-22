All Sections
Russia creates "elite" aircraft group for attacks on Ukraine – UK Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 09:29
Russia creates elite aircraft group for attacks on Ukraine – UK Intelligence

UK intelligence has reported that Russia is likely to create a new "elite" attack aircraft group, codenamed Storm, to operate over the territory of Ukraine.

Source: UK Intelligence update, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the UK Defence Ministry, the unit may include at least one squadron of Su-24 and Su-34 fighter bombers, as well as attack helicopter squadrons.

This combination of aircraft types indicates that the group will play a major role in strikes against ground targets.

The UK Defence Ministry is citing Russian media as saying that the Russian Defence Ministry is seeking to attract highly qualified and motivated pilots by offering large payments and is also opening up recruitment to retired pilots.

Quote: "The creation of the group highlights how Russian assesses its regular air force squadrons have severely underperformed in their core function of conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines."

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence reported that Russia changed its tactics in missile attacks on Ukraine, starting to use unarmed reconnaissance UAVs more often

