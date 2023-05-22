Russian media reports Patriarch Kiril got into car crash in Moscow, propagandists deny it

Several Russian Telegram channels reported that an Aurus car, which may belong to Patriarch Kirill, was involved in an accident in Moscow.

Source: Astra, Baza, Shot Telegram channels; Russian state-owned news agencies RIA Novosti, RBK, Russian Interfax

Quote Astra: "The Aurus car, possibly belonging to Patriarch Kirill, got into an accident in the centre of Moscow.

It is still unknown who was in the car. The Kremlin media write that the car belongs to Patriarch Kirill. The information has not been officially confirmed."

Details: Similar messages were also published by other channels. Baza reports that the accident occurred at 6:30 in the morning at the intersection of Mira Avenue and Hospital Lane. The Volvo car was leaving the lane when the Aurus crashed into it.

As a result of a collision of cars, one person was injured, but he refused hospitalisation.

РосЗМІ опублікували фото і відео аварії в центрі Москви, кажуть, що одна машина зареєстрована на патріарха РПЦ Кирила, але чи був він сам в авто − невідомо; пропагандисти цю інформацію заперечують. Відео з Telegram-каналу Shot pic.twitter.com/VnosN2DHY7 We have launched English Twitter! Follow us! — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 22, 2023

Baza writes that according to preliminary data, the Aurus car is assigned to Patriarch Kirill, but whether he himself was in the car is still unknown.

Ще одне відео з Москви, де, за даними росЗМІ потрапив у ДТП автомобіль, зареєстрований на патріарха Кирила. Момент зіткнення. Відео з Telegram-каналу Shot pic.twitter.com/jBxxoSiMwF — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 22, 2023

The channels also published photos and videos from the scene.

At the same time, the Russian Interfax, citing a source in the Russian Orthodox Church, said that media information about the accident with the car of Patriarch Kirill was not true.

According to the source, allegedly as of 9:50, the Aurus car with Patriarch Kirill was approaching the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

