Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast, killing man

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 13:54
Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast, killing man
Photo: Wikipedia

A 45-year old man has died as a result of a Russian attack on the settlement of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast

Quote: "Due to Russian attacks on Stanislav, a 45-year old man received injuries incompatible with life.

He was repairing the roofing of a house, which was damaged earlier. A projectile fragment stuck in his heart, and the man died on the spot."

Details: Four residential houses were damaged due to the Russian attack on the village of Stanislav.

The settlement of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast is constantly being attacked by the Russians; two guided air bombs were dropped on the settlement last night.

A house was destroyed and two more were damaged in the attack. There were no victims among the residents.

Advertisement: