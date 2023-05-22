Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast, killing man

A 45-year old man has died as a result of a Russian attack on the settlement of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast

Quote: "Due to Russian attacks on Stanislav, a 45-year old man received injuries incompatible with life.

He was repairing the roofing of a house, which was damaged earlier. A projectile fragment stuck in his heart, and the man died on the spot."

Advertisement:

Details: Four residential houses were damaged due to the Russian attack on the village of Stanislav.

The settlement of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast is constantly being attacked by the Russians; two guided air bombs were dropped on the settlement last night.

A house was destroyed and two more were damaged in the attack. There were no victims among the residents.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!