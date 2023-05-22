All Sections
Army of drones: Ukrainian Digitalisation Minister posts video showing operation of "bomber plane"

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 22 May 2023, 17:55
Army of drones: Ukrainian Digitalisation Minister posts video showing operation of bomber plane
"bomber plane" at work, screenshot from video

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation, posted a video showing the operation of a UAV on Russian artillery.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Russians are very afraid of this secret bomber plane. And for good reason. Its name will be announced after the victory.

In the video, the crew of the Achilles UAV, the company of the 92nd Mechanised Brigade, are masterfully destroying the D-20 Howitzer gun with it." 

Details: Fedorov posted a video of the destruction of military equipment. 

He thanked everyone who supports the Army of Drones through the UNITED24 initiative and the main screen of Diia [a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.] because "every donation brings victory closer and saves the lives of our heroes."

