All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Army of drones: Ukrainian Digitalisation Minister posts video showing operation of "bomber plane"

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 22 May 2023, 17:55
Army of drones: Ukrainian Digitalisation Minister posts video showing operation of bomber plane
"bomber plane" at work, screenshot from video

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation, posted a video showing the operation of a UAV on Russian artillery.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Russians are very afraid of this secret bomber plane. And for good reason. Its name will be announced after the victory.

Advertisement:

In the video, the crew of the Achilles UAV, the company of the 92nd Mechanised Brigade, are masterfully destroying the D-20 Howitzer gun with it." 

Details: Fedorov posted a video of the destruction of military equipment. 

He thanked everyone who supports the Army of Drones through the UNITED24 initiative and the main screen of Diia [a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.] because "every donation brings victory closer and saves the lives of our heroes."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: