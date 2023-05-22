All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


12 NATO states discuss strengthening eastern flank and Ukraine's defence capability

European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 21:24
12 NATO states discuss strengthening eastern flank and Ukraine's defence capability
Photo: Getty Images

Defence ministers and senior defence officials from 12 NATO member states met in Poland on Monday, 22 May, to discuss Ukraine’s defence capability and strengthening security on the Alliance’s eastern flank, ahead of NATO’s July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Source: Associated Press

Details: Defence officials met at military facilities in Legionowo, near Warsaw, as part of the so-called Northern Group, a platform concerned with developing security initiatives for NATO and the European Union. Finland participated for the first time since joining NATO.

Advertisement:

The Northern Group was initiated in 2010 by the UK, and includes the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, and the three Baltic States (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia).

After the meeting, Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the "very good" talks were focused on coordinating ways of ensuring the security of the 12 northern European countries.

He stressed Poland’s successful cooperation with the UK and Sweden (the latter is Poland’s neighbour across the Baltic Sea), saying they share similar views on threats coming from Russia, which continues to wage its war on Ukraine.

"We are looking for joint solutions to ensure security," Blaszczak said.

Defence officials also discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Poland’s proposals for it, Blaszczak said.

Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects are expected to be decided during the July summit.

Background: The Polish Senate has adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine would not settle for any decision other than real steps towards its NATO membership during the Vilnius summit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: