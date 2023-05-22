All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


12 NATO states discuss strengthening eastern flank and Ukraine's defence capability

European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 21:24
12 NATO states discuss strengthening eastern flank and Ukraine's defence capability
Photo: Getty Images

Defence ministers and senior defence officials from 12 NATO member states met in Poland on Monday, 22 May, to discuss Ukraine’s defence capability and strengthening security on the Alliance’s eastern flank, ahead of NATO’s July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Source: Associated Press

Details: Defence officials met at military facilities in Legionowo, near Warsaw, as part of the so-called Northern Group, a platform concerned with developing security initiatives for NATO and the European Union. Finland participated for the first time since joining NATO.

The Northern Group was initiated in 2010 by the UK, and includes the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, and the three Baltic States (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia).

Advertisement:

After the meeting, Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the "very good" talks were focused on coordinating ways of ensuring the security of the 12 northern European countries.

He stressed Poland’s successful cooperation with the UK and Sweden (the latter is Poland’s neighbour across the Baltic Sea), saying they share similar views on threats coming from Russia, which continues to wage its war on Ukraine.

"We are looking for joint solutions to ensure security," Blaszczak said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Defence officials also discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Poland’s proposals for it, Blaszczak said.

Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects are expected to be decided during the July summit.

Background: The Polish Senate has adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine would not settle for any decision other than real steps towards its NATO membership during the Vilnius summit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: