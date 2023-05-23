All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers seize cultural property in Berdiansk

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 03:28
Russian occupiers seize cultural property in Berdiansk
BERDIANSK ART MUSEUM NAMED AFTER ISAAK BRODSKYI. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Collaborators have been tasked with taking cultural property from the local Isaac Brodsky Art Museum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Russians rob the Berdiansk Art Museum named after Isaac Brodsky.

The collaborators, who were appointed by the occupation administration as ‘heads’ of the museum, recently went to the occupied Crimea, allegedly for [an] ‘exchange of experiences’.

Advertisement:

However, according to our information, collaborators in Crimea actually received instructions on how to organise the looting of cultural values. First of all, it was assigned to take out the most valuable exhibits – paintings by famous artists Aivazovsky, Benoit and others."

Background: The centre stated that the Russian forces were conducting a door-to-door inspection in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents have any Russian passports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: