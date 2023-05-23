Russian occupiers seize cultural property in Berdiansk

Collaborators have been tasked with taking cultural property from the local Isaac Brodsky Art Museum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Russians rob the Berdiansk Art Museum named after Isaac Brodsky.

The collaborators, who were appointed by the occupation administration as ‘heads’ of the museum, recently went to the occupied Crimea, allegedly for [an] ‘exchange of experiences’.

However, according to our information, collaborators in Crimea actually received instructions on how to organise the looting of cultural values. First of all, it was assigned to take out the most valuable exhibits – paintings by famous artists Aivazovsky, Benoit and others."

Background: The centre stated that the Russian forces were conducting a door-to-door inspection in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents have any Russian passports.

