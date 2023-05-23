All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers seize cultural property in Berdiansk

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 03:28
Russian occupiers seize cultural property in Berdiansk
BERDIANSK ART MUSEUM NAMED AFTER ISAAK BRODSKYI. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Collaborators have been tasked with taking cultural property from the local Isaac Brodsky Art Museum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Russians rob the Berdiansk Art Museum named after Isaac Brodsky.

Advertisement:

The collaborators, who were appointed by the occupation administration as ‘heads’ of the museum, recently went to the occupied Crimea, allegedly for [an] ‘exchange of experiences’.

However, according to our information, collaborators in Crimea actually received instructions on how to organise the looting of cultural values. First of all, it was assigned to take out the most valuable exhibits – paintings by famous artists Aivazovsky, Benoit and others."

Background: The centre stated that the Russian forces were conducting a door-to-door inspection in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast under the pretext of a population census. The occupiers are trying to find local partisans, checking if the residents have any Russian passports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: