Russians' activity on Bakhmut front has decreased – Deputy Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:25
Ruined apartment buildings in Bakhmut. Photo by NYT

The offensive activity of the Russians on the Bakhmut front has slightly decreased. Ukrainian defenders control the outskirts of the city in the Litak area. 

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "On this day, the activity of the enemy's offensive operations on the Bakhmut front has somewhat decreased. However, the number of attacks is consistently high.

In the city of Bakhmut, fighting has decreased; the enemy continues to carry out mopping-up operations in the areas taken under its control. "

Details: According to Maliar, Ukrainian defenders control the southwestern outskirts of the city in the Litak area. Fighting continues in the suburbs.

She noted that the Russians are trying to capture favourable positions but do not succeed.

The deputy minister added that in certain areas, the Russians are on the defensive: "They suffer heavy losses. Along the flanks in the north and south of Bakhmut, we have a slight advance. "

Background:

  • Bakhmut has been almost completely destroyed by Russian attacks, but the Defence Forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city, said Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • Russian invaders are carrying out mopping-up operations in the captured areas in Bakhmut, while the struggle for the dominant heights on the flanks, the north and south of the suburbs, continues.

