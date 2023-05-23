All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives at frontline

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:50
Zelenskyy arrives at frontline
PHOTO: ZELENSKYY ON FACEBOOK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Navy.

Source: President on Telegram

Quote: "Our defenders. Frontline. Today [23 May - ed.] I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine!"

Advertisement:

Details: Where exactly the president visited the frontline is not specified.

At the same time, on 22 May, Zelenskyy recorded a video address to Ukrainians on his way across Ukraine. Only on 21 May, Zelenskyy was in Japan for the G7 summit, where he met with Ukraine's international partners. In particular, with US President Joe Biden. 

On the sidelines of the summit, Biden finally confirmed the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and the upcoming transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

 
 
 

The marines were also greeted by Valeriu Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I thank the Ukrainian marines for their professionalism, resilience and endurance. You are courageously defending our country from Russian occupiers, performing the most difficult tasks on land, sea and air."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: