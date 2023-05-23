All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives at frontline

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:50
Zelenskyy arrives at frontline
PHOTO: ZELENSKYY ON FACEBOOK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Navy.

Source: President on Telegram

Quote: "Our defenders. Frontline. Today [23 May - ed.] I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine!"

Details: Where exactly the president visited the frontline is not specified.

Advertisement:

At the same time, on 22 May, Zelenskyy recorded a video address to Ukrainians on his way across Ukraine. Only on 21 May, Zelenskyy was in Japan for the G7 summit, where he met with Ukraine's international partners. In particular, with US President Joe Biden. 

On the sidelines of the summit, Biden finally confirmed the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and the upcoming transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

 
 
 

The marines were also greeted by Valeriu Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I thank the Ukrainian marines for their professionalism, resilience and endurance. You are courageously defending our country from Russian occupiers, performing the most difficult tasks on land, sea and air."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: