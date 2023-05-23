Zelenskyy arrives at frontline

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Navy.

Source: President on Telegram

Quote: "Our defenders. Frontline. Today [23 May - ed.] I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine!"

Details: Where exactly the president visited the frontline is not specified.

At the same time, on 22 May, Zelenskyy recorded a video address to Ukrainians on his way across Ukraine. Only on 21 May, Zelenskyy was in Japan for the G7 summit, where he met with Ukraine's international partners. In particular, with US President Joe Biden.

On the sidelines of the summit, Biden finally confirmed the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and the upcoming transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

The marines were also greeted by Valeriu Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I thank the Ukrainian marines for their professionalism, resilience and endurance. You are courageously defending our country from Russian occupiers, performing the most difficult tasks on land, sea and air."

