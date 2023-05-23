Warehouse of Russian defence company catches fire in Bryansk Oblast

A factory warehouse used by a defence company caught fire in the village of Dyatkovo, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Novosti Bryansk; Telegram channel Sirena

Details: The fire has been extinguished since early morning in the warehouse of the Crystal Plant. No injuries have been reported so far.

Advertisement:

The warehouse can be used by the Alexander company, a developer of optical parts and systems for space and military equipment and a contractor for Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

The governor of the oblast did not report anything about the fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!