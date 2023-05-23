All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It is mistake to believe Russia is weakened by war in Ukraine – Latvian Defence Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:08

Ināra Mūrniece, Latvian Defence Minister, believes that it is early to assume that Russia, despite significant losses in the full-scale war in Ukraine, is weakened and incapable of new "strategic surprises".

Source: Mūrniece at a meeting of defence ministers from NATO's twelve Northern Group countries in the Polish city of Legionow near Warsaw, reported by European Pravda, referring to the press service of the Latvian Defence Ministry 

Details: The participants agreed that Russia's aggressive stance poses a direct threat to the security, stability and prosperity of the entire Euro-Atlantic region. It is therefore crucial to continue to provide military support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's brutal aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Despite the regular security threats to our region, we must also be prepared for Russia to continue to use its wide arsenal of hybrid and nuclear threats to intimidate and weaken Western support for Ukraine."

"Therefore, we must remain united and consistent in our support for Ukraine and continue to be the driving force that consolidates and unites Western democracies in their full support for Ukraine."

More details: Discussing the priorities of the Northern Group countries at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Defence Ministers expressed their belief that the Summit's decisions should strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defence posture in the region to counter current and future threats from Russia.

The Northern Group is an informal forum for cooperation, including twelve countries: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, the three Baltic states, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

As it is known, the North Atlantic Alliance is completing the reform of its joint strategy to counter the Russian threat and terrorism amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's constant threats. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: