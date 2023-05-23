Zelenskyy: Marine Corps and new brigades to be created in Ukraine

On the Day of Naval Forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Marine Corps to form new brigades and develop this component of the army.

Source: Zelenskyy's address, posted on his social media

Quote: "I am honoured to be here today and congratulate you on the Day of the Naval Forces of Ukraine. [Today is] a special day. A special day for all Ukrainian citizens. A day of special courage, resilience, and strength of our Ukrainian Navy warriors.

Today I have the honor to announce that a decision has been made to significantly increase the potential of the Ukrainian Navy – to create the [Marine] Corps.

Advertisement:

The state will do everything to develop [this] important, strong branch of troops. To provide our infantry with modern weapons and equipment and to create new brigades of the Ukrainian Navy. We will have even more [soldiers] who know how to do even the impossible."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled the contribution of the marines to the defence of Zmiinyi Island and the city of Mariupol, the battles for Avdiivka and Volnovakha, the defence of Mykolaiv, the cover of Odesa and the defence of Kherson Oblast.

Those present honoured the dead with a minute of silence.

The President presented the military units of the Naval Forces with the ribbon "For courage and bravery".

Zelenskyy thanked those who are bringing "a just Ukrainian victory" closer.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For reference: The Day of Naval Forces is celebrated in Ukraine every year on 23 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!