All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister addresses Bashkirs: Take your people away from Ukraine, Kremlin has lost

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:35
Ukraine's Defence Minister addresses Bashkirs: Take your people away from Ukraine, Kremlin has lost
Oleksii Reznikov, photo from Facebook

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, turned to Bashkirs with the call not to participate in the war against Ukraine since Bashkortostan is one of the leaders in Russian losses on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Details: Reznikov explained that when he served in the army, a Bashkir was one of his closest friends, so he decided to make this statement seeing that "thousands of Bashkir men have died or became disabled" in the war against Ukraine.

He remarked that today the authorities in Ufa "are sending their people to die, working for the benefit of the Kremlin and their own benefit".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Take your people out of Ukraine. Give us the war criminals. And then we will become allies and will build a better future for both our people together.

The Kremlin has already lost this war. Together we will make him [Putin – ed.] give up his imperialistic ambitions.

The sooner it happens, the more lives will be saved. And the sooner we will manage to take the path of creation."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: Reznikov wrote this statement in the Bashkir language.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: