Ukraine's Defence Minister addresses Bashkirs: Take your people away from Ukraine, Kremlin has lost

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 May 2023, 14:35
Oleksii Reznikov, photo from Facebook

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, turned to Bashkirs with the call not to participate in the war against Ukraine since Bashkortostan is one of the leaders in Russian losses on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Details: Reznikov explained that when he served in the army, a Bashkir was one of his closest friends, so he decided to make this statement seeing that "thousands of Bashkir men have died or became disabled" in the war against Ukraine.

He remarked that today the authorities in Ufa "are sending their people to die, working for the benefit of the Kremlin and their own benefit".

Quote: "Take your people out of Ukraine. Give us the war criminals. And then we will become allies and will build a better future for both our people together.

The Kremlin has already lost this war. Together we will make him [Putin – ed.] give up his imperialistic ambitions.

The sooner it happens, the more lives will be saved. And the sooner we will manage to take the path of creation."

Details: Reznikov wrote this statement in the Bashkir language.

