Ukraine will become a EU member after the war – Scholz

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 15:27

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, believes that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, and Ukraine will become an EU member after the victory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German media outlet Bild citing the statement Scholz made at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)

Quote: "A bitter chapter in the history of our continent, written by Putin to strengthen his imperialistic insanity, will end with free Ukraine ascending to the EU as a rightful member state."

He stressed that SDP like no other  must take Ukraine’s side since it is thanks to the policy of Willy Brandt, former chancellor of Germany and leader of SPD, that the principle of non-use of force, inviolability of borders, of territorial integrity of states and the rights of nations to self-definition apply in Europe.

"We, social democrats, are upholding these principles with deep belief in them," Sholz added.

Background: 

