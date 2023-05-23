All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will become a EU member after the war – Scholz

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 15:27

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, believes that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, and Ukraine will become an EU member after the victory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German media outlet Bild citing the statement Scholz made at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)

Quote: "A bitter chapter in the history of our continent, written by Putin to strengthen his imperialistic insanity, will end with free Ukraine ascending to the EU as a rightful member state."

Advertisement:

He stressed that SDP like no other  must take Ukraine’s side since it is thanks to the policy of Willy Brandt, former chancellor of Germany and leader of SPD, that the principle of non-use of force, inviolability of borders, of territorial integrity of states and the rights of nations to self-definition apply in Europe.

"We, social democrats, are upholding these principles with deep belief in them," Sholz added.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: