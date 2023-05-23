Metropolitan Epiphanius consecrates 12 icons painted on body armour plates taken from front

St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv Metropolitan Epiphanius consecrated 12 icons, which were painted on armour plates from body armour.

Quote of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, co-founder of the Ukraine for Heroes charity fund: "This is the first series of painted body armour plates. They are not just regular plates – they are from the front. These body armour plates saved the lives of our defenders.

We paint pictures on some of them, that is, paintings. We also decided to create a series of icons so that more people can learn about this. This project is about creativity, art, the unity of people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the power of faith, faith in freedom, faith in God. All this was painted on the armour plates."

Details: Kovalchuk revealed that the consecrated icons will be sent to the US next week. There, morning prayers will be organised, where people will be able to donate for the new means of protection for the Ukrainian military.

In addition to this, there are plans to create and present abroad new collections like this one.

"Our next step will be the collection of 27 icons, which will represent every oblast of Ukraine and three cities separately – Kyiv, Sevastopol, Simferopol," Kovalchuk explained.

For reference: The icons were consecrated within the framework of the project Duhovna Zvytiaha (Spiritual Victory) by ArtArmor.

Dukhovna Zvytiaha is a set of 12 icons, painted on body armour plates, which were damaged in the war but stopped the Russian bullets and saved the lives of Ukrainian troops.

