Russians trying to advance on Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces hit two artillery units – General Staff

Russian invaders are trying to advance on the village of Khromove near Bakhmut; the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two artillery units, an ammunition depot and three enemy control points.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: During the day, the defence forces' combat aviation landed 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment, 3 of them on anti-aircraft missile systems. During this day, 4 Russian Shahed UAVs were destroyed.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery units hit three control points, four areas of weapons and military equipment concentration, one ammunition depot, two artillery units in firing positions and three more critical Russian targets.

There were no missile strikes during this day. However, the occupiers carried out 25 airstrikes and fired more than 20 rounds from anti-aircraft guns at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and private residential buildings and administrative infrastructure have been damaged.

The Russians continue concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. During the day, 16 combat clashes took place on the indicated areas of the front; Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the invaders maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, they carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Khrinivka and Yeline of Chernihiv Oblast; Hudove, Vovkivka, Novomykolaivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Stohnii, Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky, and Zemlianky (all in Kharkiv Oblast).

During the day, the invaders did not conduct any offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Mala Shapkivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Tabaivka, Berestove, Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the invaders carried out offensive actions in the direction of Bilohorivka, but to no avail. They also carried out an airstrike there. In particular, Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Torske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Khromove. They carried out airstrikes in the settlements of Bila Hora, Ozarianivka and Toretsk. Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York of Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

During the day, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They carried out airstrikes in the Novokalynove and Avdiivka districts. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Keramik, Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka and Nevelske settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the city of Marinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Kurakhove, and Pobieda of Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the invaders launched an airstrike in the Prechystivka area, shelling the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They keep destroying the infrastructure of settlements next to the firing line.

During this day, airstrikes were carried out on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in Zaporizhia Oblast. Also, invaders shelled Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Kozatske, Lvove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Stanislav of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

The invaders continue to use civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their purposes. Thus, the occupiers turned the Bilovodsk central district hospital into a military hospital.

