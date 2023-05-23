All Sections
Germany transfers TRML-4D air surveillance radar, drones, and more equipment to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 19:27

The German Federal Government updated the list of military assistance provided to Ukraine on Tuesday, 23 May; the most recent additions to the list include a TRML-4D air surveillance radar.

Source: European Pravda, citing the list published on the German Federal Government website

Details: In addition to the air surveillance radar, Germany has handed over 2 Beaver bridge-laying tanks; 3 mobile and protected mine clearing systems; 46 Vector reconnaissance drones; 8 frequency range extensions for anti-drone devices; and 1 communications electronic scanner/jammer system.

The updated list also includes 6 additional border protection vehicles; 2 8x6 load-handling trucks; 5 truck tractor trains and semi-trailers; 34 pick-ups; and 8 Zetros trucks.

Background: The TRML-4D air surveillance radar uses the latest AESA radar technology that can detect, track and classify different types of airborne targets, especially small, fast and low-flying and/or manoeuvrable cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters. It provides rapid detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km. It is compatible with the IRIS-T air defence system.

HENSOLDT, a German firm, started supplying the TRML-4D radars to Ukraine in autumn 2022, promising to supply a total of 4 radars.

On 13 May, the German Defence Ministry officially announced a new €2.7 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, the largest such package since Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

The aid package includes, among other things, 18 wheeled self-propelled howitzers, artillery munitions, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers.

It also includes 30 Leopard 1 main battle tanks and 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, over 100 armoured personnel carriers and a total of over 200 reconnaissance drones.

