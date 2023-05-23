All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Borrell argues with Orbán in absentia: Ukraine can win the war

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 21:15

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Borrell said this at a briefing following a meeting of EU defence ministers on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Speaking about military and other assistance to Ukraine, Borrell stressed that the European Union "is definitely a leader in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so."

"The ministers [of defence of the EU countries – ed.] do not agree with some people who say that Ukraine cannot win this war, so, they say, we must stop supporting it. No! On the contrary, things are going well in Ukraine," he stressed.

Advertisement:

The top EU diplomat said Ukraine had "stymied Putin's plans for a quick victory and managed to defend itself."

Although Borrell did not specify whose statements he was commenting on, earlier on Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with Bloomberg that Ukraine is unable to win the war of aggression that Russia has unleashed against it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's remarks were sharply criticised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: