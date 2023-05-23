All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Borrell argues with Orbán in absentia: Ukraine can win the war

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 21:15

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Borrell said this at a briefing following a meeting of EU defence ministers on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Speaking about military and other assistance to Ukraine, Borrell stressed that the European Union "is definitely a leader in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so."

Advertisement:

"The ministers [of defence of the EU countries – ed.] do not agree with some people who say that Ukraine cannot win this war, so, they say, we must stop supporting it. No! On the contrary, things are going well in Ukraine," he stressed.

The top EU diplomat said Ukraine had "stymied Putin's plans for a quick victory and managed to defend itself."

Although Borrell did not specify whose statements he was commenting on, earlier on Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with Bloomberg that Ukraine is unable to win the war of aggression that Russia has unleashed against it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's remarks were sharply criticised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: