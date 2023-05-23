Borrell argues with Orbán in absentia: Ukraine can win the war

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Borrell said this at a briefing following a meeting of EU defence ministers on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Speaking about military and other assistance to Ukraine, Borrell stressed that the European Union "is definitely a leader in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so."

Advertisement:

"The ministers [of defence of the EU countries – ed.] do not agree with some people who say that Ukraine cannot win this war, so, they say, we must stop supporting it. No! On the contrary, things are going well in Ukraine," he stressed.

The top EU diplomat said Ukraine had "stymied Putin's plans for a quick victory and managed to defend itself."

Although Borrell did not specify whose statements he was commenting on, earlier on Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with Bloomberg that Ukraine is unable to win the war of aggression that Russia has unleashed against it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's remarks were sharply criticised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



