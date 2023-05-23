All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, believes that the Russians have faced the need of regrouping their forces, which were thrown into Ukraine, after the events in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Maliar in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Russians faced the question of regrouping their forces because they currently need it to calm the situation in Belgorod Oblast. And they actually threw all their forces at the Ukrainian fronts. This will be up to them now."

Details: Malyar also commented on the assumption that the events in Belgorod Oblast may be part of the Ukrainian side's psychological operation:

Advertisement:

Quote: "Citizens of the Russian Federation have taken responsibility. This can only be their internal matter."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: