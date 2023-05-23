Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, believes that the Russians have faced the need of regrouping their forces, which were thrown into Ukraine, after the events in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Maliar in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Russians faced the question of regrouping their forces because they currently need it to calm the situation in Belgorod Oblast. And they actually threw all their forces at the Ukrainian fronts. This will be up to them now."

Details: Malyar also commented on the assumption that the events in Belgorod Oblast may be part of the Ukrainian side's psychological operation:

Quote: "Citizens of the Russian Federation have taken responsibility. This can only be their internal matter."

