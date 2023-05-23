All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 23:00

On Tuesday, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles ruled out the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets or supplying them, since the Spanish Air Force itself does not have them in service.

Source: EFE, citing Robles in an interview with journalists on Tuesday ahead of the meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

The minister emphasised that Spain's position is "full and unequivocal support for Ukraine within its capabilities".

"Everybody knows that we have F-18s, we have EuroFighters, we don't have F-16s, and therefore neither provision nor training would be possible," she said.

Advertisement:

Robles emphasised that Spain contributes to the support of Ukraine "in accordance with its capabilities" and, in the case of F-16 fighter jets, "stands in solidarity with other countries" that are going to provide them and help to train Ukrainian pilots.

She also reminded the journalists that Spain has trained more than a thousand Ukrainian servicemen, including the crews of the Leopard 2 tanks, six of which are already in Ukraine, while four more are being made ready for delivery.

Background: Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. So far the coalition includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: