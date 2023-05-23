All Sections
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 23:00

On Tuesday, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles ruled out the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets or supplying them, since the Spanish Air Force itself does not have them in service.

Source: EFE, citing Robles in an interview with journalists on Tuesday ahead of the meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

The minister emphasised that Spain's position is "full and unequivocal support for Ukraine within its capabilities".

"Everybody knows that we have F-18s, we have EuroFighters, we don't have F-16s, and therefore neither provision nor training would be possible," she said.

Robles emphasised that Spain contributes to the support of Ukraine "in accordance with its capabilities" and, in the case of F-16 fighter jets, "stands in solidarity with other countries" that are going to provide them and help to train Ukrainian pilots.

She also reminded the journalists that Spain has trained more than a thousand Ukrainian servicemen, including the crews of the Leopard 2 tanks, six of which are already in Ukraine, while four more are being made ready for delivery.

Background: Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. So far the coalition includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

Acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

