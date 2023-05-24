All Sections
Russia claims interception of US bombers, Pentagon responds

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 01:44
Su-27, Photo by Vitaliy Kuzmin from Wikipedia

Russia has claimed that two US strategic bombers were approaching the Russian border over the Baltic Sea, while the Pentagon responds that there was "interaction" between two of its B-1 bombers and Russian aircraft.

Source: Russian BBC service referring to a report of the National Defence Management Centre of Russia; CNN 

Details: According to Russia's National Defence Management Centre, two US strategic (i.e. capable of carrying nuclear weapons) bombers were previously spotted near Russian airspace over the Baltic Sea.

In response, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet took off. The Defence Ministry did not specify when the incident took place.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet classified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers and took up the established combat duty zone in the air," the centre said.

"After ousting the foreign military aircraft from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned to its airfield," the Russian military said.

According to CNN, the Pentagon confirmed that there was an "interaction" between two of its B-1 bombers and Russian aircraft. 

"My understanding is that it was a safe and professional interaction with Russian aircraft. So nothing significant to report on that front," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a press briefing Tuesday. 

