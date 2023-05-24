Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to Supreme Allied Commander Europe about strengthening air defence and fighter jets

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence with Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States Forces Europe.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Details: Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli spoke on 23 May.

The need to strengthen air defence, including with F-16 fighter jets, and to increase the amount of ammunition were the key topics of their conversation.

The two generals also discussed the importance of continuing to work together to maintain and repair military equipment.

Zaluzhnyi told Cavoli about the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Ukrainian army and the initiative to strengthen the Ukrainian marines by creating new brigades.

They agreed to continue to actively cooperate to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

