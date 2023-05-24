Russia trying to improve discipline in its army, but the issue is getting worse – UK intelligence

The UK MoD has reported problems with discipline in the Russian army, which worsened after the start of forced conscription last year.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts say that credible investigations by independent Russian journalists suggest that Russian military courts dealt with 1,053 cases of unauthorised absence of servicemen from January to May 2023, which is more than in the whole of 2022.

The Russian military has struggled to maintain discipline in its ranks throughout the war in Ukraine, but with the forced mobilisation of reservists since October 2022, this problem is likely to have become even more acute.

Advertisement:

Court records indicate that the majority of those found guilty of unauthorised absence are now serving suspended sentences, which means they could be redeployed to the war zone in Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia’s efforts to improve discipline have focused on making examples of defaulters, and promoting patriotic zeal, rather than addressing the root causes of soldiers’ disillusionment," the UK MoD stressed.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia would use the latest incidents in its border area to promote its official version of being a "victim of war".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!