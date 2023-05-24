All Sections
Smoke near Crimean Bridge: Russians say there are exercises

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:26
Smoke near Crimean Bridge: Russians say there are exercises
Photo: kerch.fm

Smoke appeared in the area near the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on the morning of 24 May, Russians claim this is because of exercises.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Kryminform, Sergey Aksenov, Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, on Telegram

Quote from Aksenov: "The Crimean Bridge is closed due to exercises held in the area."

 

Details: He promised that the movement would soon be restored and asked to trust only the information from the Russians.

Advertisement:

Subsequently, propagandists reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was restored at 11:00. The training ended, and the smoke was removed.

The nature of these exercises and why the population was not warned were not explained.

