Smoke near Crimean Bridge: Russians say there are exercises

Smoke appeared in the area near the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on the morning of 24 May, Russians claim this is because of exercises.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Kryminform, Sergey Aksenov, Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, on Telegram

Quote from Aksenov: "The Crimean Bridge is closed due to exercises held in the area."

Details: He promised that the movement would soon be restored and asked to trust only the information from the Russians.

Subsequently, propagandists reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was restored at 11:00. The training ended, and the smoke was removed.

The nature of these exercises and why the population was not warned were not explained.

