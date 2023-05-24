Crimean Tatar activist sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia's Rostov

The Russian Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Ernes Seitosmanov to 18 years in a maximum security colony. Three years ago, his brother Enver was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Source: Crimean Solidarity, the movement set up by lawyers, journalists, and relatives of those arrested following the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, on Facebook

Details: Ernes Seitosmanov was tried for allegedly organising the activities of the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia but operates in Ukraine and other countries. [Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist political organisation whose stated aim is to establish the Islamic caliphate, unite the Muslim community, and implement sharia globally – ed.]

State prosecutor Vladislav Kuznetsov requested 18 years in a maximum security prison for Seitosmanov, who is 37.

On 5 December 2019, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced his brother, Enver Seitosmanov, to 17 years in a maximum security prison.

Ernes Seitosmanov was sentenced by a Russian court to 18 years in a maximum security prison: he is to spend the first four years of this term under strictest possible conditions in prison, before being sent to a correctional facility.

After his release, he will be subject to an additional year and a half of restrictions, including reporting to the Federal Penitentiary Service twice a month; a ban on leaving his home between 22:00 and 06:00 and attending public events; and notifying the Federal Penitentiary Service of change of address or employment.

During his final remarks in court, Seitosmanov said: "Terrorism is a particularly serious offence. In Islam, it is a crime that is strongly condemned. As a Muslim, I am firmly against terrorism, and I consider the offence I am charged with to be slander."

He stressed that while intimidation is at the core of terrorism, he did not intimidate anyone and did not cause any harm to society. On the contrary, he argued, the Russian authorities intimidated him and other Crimeans.

The defence intends to appeal against the verdict of the Southern District Military Court in the courts of appeal and cassation.

Background: Prior to his arrest, Ernes Seitosmanov attended trials of Crimean Tatars in Crimea and Rostov-on-Don, helped families of political prisoners with social and domestic issues, and participated in public initiatives.

His home was searched on 9 February 2022.

That day, the representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service entered the places of residence of Ansar Osmanov, Ametkhan Abdulvapov, Marlen Mustafaiev and Ernes Seitosmanov in various districts of Crimea.

All of them were charged under Art. 205.5 (running a terrorist organisation and participating in its activities) and Art. 278 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (conspiring for a violent seizure of power by an organised group).

