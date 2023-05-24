All Sections
Russians transport their military documentation from Crimea

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:57
OCCUPATION OF CRIMEA, PHOTOS FROM UKRINFORM

Russian invaders have moved military documentation and encryption equipment from the occupied Crimea.

Source: Press service of the National Resistance Centre 

Quote: "The Russians are transporting secret documentation from the peninsula. In early May, the Russians took military documentation from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation. They also moved the encryption equipment from the military command and control bodies of the Russian Armed Forces."

Details: The National Resistance Centre thanked the Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied territories for the provided information.

Advertisement: