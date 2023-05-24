All Sections
General says Poland must prepare for uprising in Belarus

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 17:28

General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former Commander of the Polish Land Forces, believes there is a real prospect of an armed uprising in Belarus and is calling on Warsaw to prepare for such an eventuality.

Source: Skrzypczak expressed this opinion on the TV channel Polsat on Tuesday, reports European Pravda 

Details: According to the Polish general, if the Ukrainian counteroffensive is successful, armed Belarusians who are now fighting on the side of Ukrainian forces could move to overthrow the regime of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Quote: "Let's prepare for an uprising in Belarus, because it will happen. The fact is that we cannot miss this moment. We must be ready to support the troops that will conduct the operation against Lukashenko. We have reasons to help them, just as we are helping the Ukrainians," Skrzypczak said.

The Polish general believes that the Belarusian people will support the volunteers who are now fighting in Ukraine and "will rise up against Lukashenko with enthusiasm".

"He no longer has the military capacity to prevent such an uprising. Russia will not help him much, because it will have its own problems," he added, urging the Polish authorities to prepare for a massive influx of Belarusians into Poland in the event of an uprising.

The whereabouts of the Belarusian dictator and his state of health have been unknown for some time. Lukashenko has not appeared in public or personally attended any events since the 9 May celebrations in Moscow and Minsk.

Amid rumours about the state of the self-proclaimed president’s health, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the united opposition of Belarus, has called on her fellow Belarusians to prepare for "any scenario".

Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had been unwell but had not had time to get treatment because of his busy schedule, and assured everyone that he was "not going to die yet."

