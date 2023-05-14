All Sections
Lukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 11:13
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO. PHOTO BY TASS, A KREMLIN-ALIGNED RUSSIAN NEWS OUTLET

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not appear at the celebration of the Day of the State Flag, State Emblem and National Anthem of Belarus on 14 May following the news of his deteriorating health.

Source: Motolko Help, a project by Belarusian journalist and analyst Anton Motolko, on Telegram

Details: It is noted that Lukashenko did not appear at the ceremony of honouring the national flag, emblem and anthem, which took place on 14 May at State Flag Square in Minsk.

Instead, Lukashenko's speech was delivered by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

Dzerkalo, an independent media outlet, noted that it was important for Lukashenko to attend the ceremony, because "he has not been seen in public for five days".

There is no information about the state of Lukashenko’s health.

Background:

  • A day earlier, after a long absence from the public eye, Lukashenko visited the presidential clinic in Drozdy on Saturday.
  • On 9 May, Lukashenko attended a parade in Moscow, but after it was over, he immediately returned to Minsk without waiting for the end of the festivities.
  • In Minsk, Lukashenko did not deliver his traditional Victory Day speech.
  • According to media reports, Lukashenko has made significantly fewer public appearances since the beginning of May.

