The Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that on 24 May in the morning, Ivan Khurs, a reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet was attacked with high-speed unmanned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia on Telegram

Quote: "Today at 5:30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Ivan Khurs ship with three unmanned high-speed speedboats but to no avail."

Details: The occupiers claim that the ship was fulfilling tasks to ensure the safe operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the economic zone of Türkiye.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that all speedboats were allegedly destroyed with conventional armament 140 140 km northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

The information about the attack was spread in the morning by Russian military correspondents, but it has not been confirmed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are yet to comment on this situation.

