All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Defence Ministry claims its reconnaissance vessel attacked by naval drones

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 17:42
Russia's Defence Ministry claims its reconnaissance vessel attacked by naval drones
Photo: Crimea. Realii

The Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that on 24 May in the morning, Ivan Khurs, a reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet was attacked with high-speed unmanned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia on Telegram

Quote: "Today at 5:30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Ivan Khurs ship with three unmanned high-speed speedboats but to no avail."

Details: The occupiers claim that the ship was fulfilling tasks to ensure the safe operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the economic zone of Türkiye.

Advertisement:

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that all speedboats were allegedly destroyed with conventional armament 140 140 km northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

The information about the attack was spread in the morning by Russian military correspondents, but it has not been confirmed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are yet to comment on this situation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: