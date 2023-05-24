All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Even nuclear weapons are now one for two − Kazakhstan's President Tokayev says Putin and Lukashenko have created a problem

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 19:03
Even nuclear weapons are now one for two − Kazakhstan's President Tokayev says Putin and Lukashenko have created a problem

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that in creating the so-called Union State with a single political, military and economic space as well as one nuclear arsenal for the two of them, Russia and Belarus are posing a problem for the other states in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Source: Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti, referring to Tokayev's statement at the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum on 24 May; Vy slushali maiak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak) Telegram channel

Quote from Tokayev: "We have a union state in the EAEU. In other words, a unique precedent or phenomenon has been created in world political history... the creation of a state based on the formula ‘two countries − one state’ with a single political, legal, military, economic, currency, cultural and humanitarian space, with a single union government, with a single union parliament... And even nuclear weapons are now one for two. 

Then there is another level of integration represented by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. And we need to take this reality into account. How we are going to work in these circumstances is a conceptual question. I think we need to discuss this problem at this economic forum as well."

Advertisement:

Details: At the words about nuclear weapons, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and Russian President Vladimir Putin began to smile and exchange glances.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Then Putin said something to Lukashenko, who smiled, and the two politicians shook hands. 

Background: 

  • In his address to the nation on 31 March, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the possibility of deploying Russian strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
  • In early April, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Belarus already has assault aircraft and Iskander-M missile systems capable of delivering nuclear strikes at its disposal.
  • In mid-April, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is already preparing sites for Russian strategic nuclear weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: