All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion reveal their losses and where they got their equipment

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 May 2023, 20:13
Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion reveal their losses and where they got their equipment

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion have told journalists that they completed their combat and political missions in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty); statement from the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion

Quote from the RVC representative: "The more strongly and powerfully we enter the territory of the Russian Federation, the more time they need to come to their senses and take measures in response. Until they rolled out a large number of tanks on the road, they did not really have anything to counter us with. It's just that we don't have a huge number of forces to occupy and fully control this entire territory. For us, it's a test of our forces."

Advertisement:

Details: The fighters displayed what they said was a trophy Russian armoured personnel carrier.

The RVC said that two of its members had been wounded, and the Freedom of Russia Legion said two of its soldiers had been killed and ten wounded.

The fighters also stated that while on Russian territory they had "used equipment that the Kremlin zombie army took from the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut. We have successfully ‘re-trophied’ this machinery and reclaimed it," the statement said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL), in which Russians fight for Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, from Putin's government.
  • On 23 May, the Russian authorities announced that the RVC and FLR fighters, referred to as "saboteurs" in Russia, had been defeated and the "counter-terrorist" operations in Belgorod Oblast were over.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion could have moved closer to the border with Ukraine after the clash with Russian troops in Belgorod Oblast.
  • The RVC itself stated on 23 May that their equipment had remained undamaged and that the Russian Ministry of Defence was spreading lies about the destruction of convoys of "saboteur" equipment in Bryansk Oblast.
  • Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed that they are cooperating with the Russian Volunteer Corps by exchanging information.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: