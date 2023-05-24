All Sections
Ukrainian boxing champion Onyshchenko killed near Bakhmut

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 20:37
OLEKSANDR ONYSHCHENKO. PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK OF THE BOXING FEDERATION OF UKRAINE

Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Master of Sport in boxing and champion of Ukraine among young men and juniors, has been killed near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Boxing Federation of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Federation: "Oleksandr Onyshchenko was a Master of Sports of Ukraine in boxing, champion of Ukraine among young men and juniors, winner of the Carpathian Cup, Kuzhelnyi Cup and Arsionov Cup, as well as a member of the national boxing team of Ukraine.

Oleksandr has been killed near Bakhmut, defending the homeland from the Russian enemy."

Details: It is reported that the funeral service for the hero was held on 24 May.

The Boxing Federation expressed its condolences to the family of the fallen warrior.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

