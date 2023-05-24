All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers destroy mobile connection and towers in occupied Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 May 2023, 21:08
Occupiers destroy mobile connection and towers in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers have destroyed mobile communications equipment in part of occupied Kherson Oblast to make it more difficult for civilians to communicate.

Source: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar

Quote from Maliar: "In order to limit the civilian population's ability to exchange information, the enemy has deliberately destroyed mobile communications equipment in the districts of Hladkivka, Obryvka, Nova Maiachka, Vynohradove and Tavriiske in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Electrical mobile communication equipment was dismantled, and the towers were brought down by cutting the supports."

Details: Maliar said the Russian occupation command has banned civilians from entering the temporarily occupied territory in the area of Hola Prystan, where the Ukrainian mobile network is available.

Background: 

  • At the beginning of May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced a partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: