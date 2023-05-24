All Sections
Occupiers destroy mobile connection and towers in occupied Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 May 2023, 21:08
Occupiers destroy mobile connection and towers in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers have destroyed mobile communications equipment in part of occupied Kherson Oblast to make it more difficult for civilians to communicate.

Source: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar

Quote from Maliar: "In order to limit the civilian population's ability to exchange information, the enemy has deliberately destroyed mobile communications equipment in the districts of Hladkivka, Obryvka, Nova Maiachka, Vynohradove and Tavriiske in Kherson Oblast.

Electrical mobile communication equipment was dismantled, and the towers were brought down by cutting the supports."

Details: Maliar said the Russian occupation command has banned civilians from entering the temporarily occupied territory in the area of Hola Prystan, where the Ukrainian mobile network is available.

Background: 

  • At the beginning of May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced a partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements.

