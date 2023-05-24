Zelenskyy addresses the people of Iran over Shahed drones: What good are these ruthless murders to you?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in Russia’s bloody war, in which Iranian kamikaze drones are being used to kill Ukrainian civilians.

Source: the president’s evening address on 24 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, given that such strikes are ongoing, I would like to address the people of Iran directly. To everyone – to society, to the Iranian ulema, to every Iranian family, to those who are able to influence government decisions in Iran. A simple question: why do you want to be complicit in Russian terror? Why are you on the side of an evil state?

The world sees what is happening, and all of you in Iran see it. Support for evil cannot be denied."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that even though Ukrainians have learned to shoot down most of the kamikaze drones that Iran supplies to Russia, there are still hits and casualties.

Quote: "When an Iranian drone kills a pregnant Ukrainian woman and her husband in their home, why do you, mothers and fathers in Iran, need this? When your Shahed drone hits a dormitory full of our students, people are dying, a fire starts, emergency workers arrive, and a few minutes later, a second Shahed hits, taking the lives of those who were saving the lives of others... Why does Iran need such ruthless murders? Committed by Russia’s hands, but with your weapons.

What do you, people in Tehran, Shiraz, Saqqez, or any other city in your country, get out of this?"

Details: Zelenskyy added that as a result of helping the aggressor, Iran is only becoming even more isolated from the world and building up even greater problems.

He expressed his certainty that the people of Iran should be on the other side of history, not with evil.

"Russia started this war for enslavement. This is the war of a coloniser against a neighbouring nation.... The people of Iran could live a very different life if you had not been put on the same side as such evil as [this] Russian aggression. Your Shaheds that terrorise Ukraine every night only mean that the people of Iran are being pushed deeper and deeper into the dark side of history," Zelenskyy concluded.

