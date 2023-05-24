All Sections
We are doing all we can to ensure that new fighter jets will be in our skies as soon as possible − Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 23:22
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is doing its utmost to shorten the time until new and powerful planes with Ukrainian pilots appear in Ukrainian skies.

Source: the president’s evening address on 24 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This global step [the fighter jet coalition – ed.] will allow us to expand our defence capabilities. Because it is only with powerful planes that an air defence system can become complete.

On the other hand, the first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its own aggression, becoming weaker and even more isolated."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this will signal that Russian terror has lost, and the world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has held out.

The president said Ukraine would prepare all the necessary bases so that "the aviation transition takes place as quickly and efficiently as possible".

"Our warriors have already proven that they can master modern weapons with an efficiency that was not expected of us. I’m sure they will be just as successful with aircraft.

The main thing is the speed of training and supply, i.e. the time that will pass between the decisions and actual defence of our skies," Zelenskyy concluded.

