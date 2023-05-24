All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvian PM: There will be no real peace in Europe unless Ukraine joins NATO after war

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 23:44
Latvian PM: There will be no real peace in Europe unless Ukraine joins NATO after war

Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia, believes it is essential for Ukraine to be accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance when the war is over because it will not be possible to guarantee peace and security on the continent otherwise.

Source: Kariņš during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday

The Latvian Prime Minister emphasised the need for further military support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes until they ultimately win their war against the completely unjustified aggression that Russia is waging against a sovereign member."

Quote: "Ultimately, it seems extremely clear that at the end of the war, for peace and security in Europe to be real, Ukraine needs to be a NATO member state," he said.

Advertisement:

"Because if Ukraine wins the war, the territory is liberated from the Russian occupiers, and Ukraine is then not a NATO member state, it’s just a question of time until Russia rearms, regroups, and could just as well start the whole thing over again," Kariņš believes.

Background: Following the Nordic-Ukrainian summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next member of NATO after Sweden joins the Alliance.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Ukraine will not be able to join the Alliance during the war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read also: "No Reason to Be Positive about Russia, a Threat for Generations." Interview with Latvia's Prime Minister.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine Joining NATO during War 'Not on the Agenda'

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: