Latvian PM: There will be no real peace in Europe unless Ukraine joins NATO after war

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 23:44
Latvian PM: There will be no real peace in Europe unless Ukraine joins NATO after war

Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia, believes it is essential for Ukraine to be accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance when the war is over because it will not be possible to guarantee peace and security on the continent otherwise.

Source: Kariņš during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday

The Latvian Prime Minister emphasised the need for further military support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes until they ultimately win their war against the completely unjustified aggression that Russia is waging against a sovereign member."

Quote: "Ultimately, it seems extremely clear that at the end of the war, for peace and security in Europe to be real, Ukraine needs to be a NATO member state," he said.

"Because if Ukraine wins the war, the territory is liberated from the Russian occupiers, and Ukraine is then not a NATO member state, it’s just a question of time until Russia rearms, regroups, and could just as well start the whole thing over again," Kariņš believes.

Background: Following the Nordic-Ukrainian summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next member of NATO after Sweden joins the Alliance.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Ukraine will not be able to join the Alliance during the war.

Read also: "No Reason to Be Positive about Russia, a Threat for Generations." Interview with Latvia's Prime Minister.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine Joining NATO during War 'Not on the Agenda'

