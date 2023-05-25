Air defence downed Russian drone over Chernivtsi Oblast

Air defence forces shot down a Russian drone over Chernivtsi Oblast on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces shot down a drone over the territory of the oblast. All relevant services are working. Details will come later."

Updated: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, said that Shahed-136 drone's debris fell in the Dnistrovsky district of Chernivtsi Oblast at 04:18 on 25 May, causing a fire at a garage and damaging three residential buildings. The debris also damaged two power lines, cutting power off at 140 households in the Dnistrovskyi district.

There has been no information about casualties.

