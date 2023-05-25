All Sections
Four Shahed drones downed over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 07:20
Four Shahed drones downed over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders shot down four Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts during a Russian drone attack that took place on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: The Operational Command Pivden has reported that during the night air attack, air defence forces shot down three Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv Oblast and another one over Odesa Oblast. There were no strikes in the area of responsibility of the defence forces in Ukraine's south.

The Operational Command Pivden has added that since the beginning of the use of Iranian-made drones by Russian troops, the defence forces in Ukraine's south have destroyed 357 Shahed-131/136s.

