Ukrainian defenders kill 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 08:00
Ukrainian defenders have killed another 500 invaders and destroyed 36 drones, 20 Russian artillery systems and other equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 205,260 (+500) military personnel,
- 3,795 (+3) tanks,
- 7,432 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles,
- 3,359 (+20) artillery systems,
- 570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 327 (+0) air defence systems,
- 309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 296 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,907 (+36) operational-tactical level UAVs,
- 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships and boats,
- 6,148 (+2) vehicles and tankers,
- 444 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
