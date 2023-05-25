Ukrainian defenders kill 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 500 invaders and destroyed 36 drones, 20 Russian artillery systems and other equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 205,260 (+500) military personnel,

3,795 (+3) tanks,

7,432 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles,

3,359 (+20) artillery systems,

570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

327 (+0) air defence systems,

309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

296 (+0) helicopters,

2,907 (+36) operational-tactical level UAVs,

1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships and boats,

6,148 (+2) vehicles and tankers,

444 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!