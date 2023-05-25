All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 08:00
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day
STOCK PHOTO BY ELDAR SARAKHMAN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 500 invaders and destroyed 36 drones, 20 Russian artillery systems and other equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 205,260 (+500) military personnel,
  • 3,795 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,432 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles,
  • 3,359 (+20) artillery systems,
  • 570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 327 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 296 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,907 (+36) operational-tactical level UAVs,
  • 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats,
  • 6,148 (+2) vehicles and tankers,
  • 444 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: