Crimean Tatar activist Liumanov disappears in occupied Crimea

Crimean Tatar activist Ruslan Liumanov has disappeared in the occupied Crimea, and nothing has been known about him since yesterday (24 May – ed.).

Source: journalist Elvina Seitbulaieva on Facebook; Rustem Umierov, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Seitbulaieva: "Activist Ruslan Liumanov has been abducted in occupied Crimea. Yesterday afternoon, he left his home to Krymenergo (local power distributor – ed.) and half an hour later, the connection with him was lost. He never came back home."

Quote from Umierov: "Another repression against Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea. Crimean Tatar activist Ruslan Liumanov has gone missing."

Details: According to his wife, the man has not been in contact with her since then. Liumanov is the father of 5 children.

"Ruslan is our great friend, he has been helping Crimean Tatar political prisoners and their families in Crimea for years, going to 'courts', fighting for a free Crimea," Umierov added.

