Russian Volunteer Corps says they sneaked into Russia again, "With battles or quietly, it doesn't matter anymore"
Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps have said that they had once again entered the territory of Russia, and posted the corresponding video with a Russian Postal Service department in the background.
Source: Russian Volunteer Corps on Telegram
Quote: "Well, friends! The Russian Volunteer Corps has again done something impossible. We are back in the Motherland! The evidence is right behind my back. Once again we enter the territory of Russia with battles or quietly. It doesn't matter anymore."
Details: According to the representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps, the flame of resistance is burning all over the country. "Wait for us in your town too," they said.
Judging by the sign, the video was recorded in the village of Glotovo in the Graivoronsky district of Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation.
Background:
- On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion, in which Russians fight for Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, from Putin's government.
- On 23 May, the Russian authorities announced the defeat of the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, who are called "saboteurs" in Russia, and the ending of the "counter-terrorist operation" in Belgorod Oblast.
- On 23 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps stated that their equipment was not damaged, and the Russian Defence Ministry is spreading lies.
